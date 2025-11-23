India win Inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup

TNI Bureau: India won the first-ever Blind Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday (November 23, 2025) by defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final at the P Sara Oval in Colombo.

India chose to bowl first and limited Nepal to 114 for 5 in 20 overs. In reply, India reached 117 for 3 in just 12 overs. Nepal managed to hit only one boundary in their entire innings. Phula Saren led India’s chase with an unbeaten 44.

Earlier, India advanced to the final after defeating Australia in the first semifinal. Nepal reached the final by defeating Pakistan in the second semifinal on Saturday.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka finished with only one win, against the USA, in the preliminary round.

Pakistan’s Mehreen Ali, a B3 (partially sighted) player, was the highest run-scorer of the tournament. She scored more than 600 runs, including 230 off 78 balls against Sri Lanka and 133 against Australia.