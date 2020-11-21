6 Odias win Laadli Media Awards 2020

TNI Bureau: 6 media personalities from Odisha won the Laadli Media and Advertising Award for Gender Sensitivity 2020. Leading Anchor Supriya Dash won this award for third time, while Human Rights Activist Akhand won it for the second time.

👉 Supriya Dash won the award for the issue-based programme ‘”Raha” Kala Jhia Nuhen Ki Sundari’ on Naxatra News.

👉 Shatarupa Samantaraya won the Jury Appreciation Citation for ‘Malisahi Na Maula Fala’ on ETV Bharat.

👉 Akhand won the award for his blog ‘Ajana Saba Daha Kahani, Udaharan Ruturani’.

👉 Journalist Bijaya Dwibedi won the award for his news report on ‘The Samaja’ – ‘Bhabi Swamira Pheribara Baataku Chahin Rahibaku Paduchhi Abibahita’.

👉 Rudra Ranjan Sejpada won the award for his feature story on ‘The Sambad’ – ‘Kaha Pade Ghungura, Kaha Hate Tabla’.

👉 Rudra Prasanna Rath won the award for his Editorial on ‘Dharitri’ – ‘Jhia Jadi Kali’.