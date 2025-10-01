All Eyes On Bihar, As Dharmendra Steps Into The Battlefield

The crucial Bihar Polls, which will have a big impact on national politics, turned interesting with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan taking charge. A win in Bihar, will give credence to PM Modi’s Leadership and BJP’s victory march across India. Dharmendra, who played a key role in reversing the trend, exit polls as well as all political analysis, will be at the helm in Bihar.

In the past too, Dharmendra played a significant role in Bihar Politics as the Co-Incharge. And, he managed the elections in Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh at different times.

Situation is not very positive for BJP in Bihar as RJD is going aggressive and Nitish Kumar is not seen as a successful and decisive CM anymore. Rise of Prashant Kishore remains another concern for the party. In such an event, Dharmendra, who is a master of poll management, is expected to play his cards effectively.