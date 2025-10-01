TNI Evening News Headlines – October 01, 2025

📌Odisha Police arrested 117 people, including 114 aspirants in Odisha Police SI Exam Scam case; all accused produced before Berhampur JMFC Court.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi visited Durga Puja pandals in Cuttack on Maha Navami on Wednesday and sought the blessings of Goddess Durga.
📌RI of Panchamahala in Angul district Mrutyunjay Panigrahi dead, 6 others critically injured in car crash near Hindol.
📌IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha till October 5 as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression.
📌Lok Sabha forms 24-member panel on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda appointed Chairperson.
📌Union Cabinet clears 3% increase in DA for Government employees, DR for pensioners.
📌PM Modi releases a Commemorative Postage Stamp and Coin marking 100 Years of RSS at the Centenary Celebrations in Delhi.
📌Union Cabinet decided to celebrate 150th year of the national song, ‘Vande Mataram’, across the country.
📌Cabinet approves 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, benefiting 86,640 students and creating 4,617 jobs.
📌Centre approves mitigation, recovery, reconstruction projects of Rs 4645.60 crore for nine states.
📌President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on the eve of Vijayadashami.
📌Maharashtra tops in human trafficking in 2023 with 388 cases, followed by Telangana with 336 cases and Odisha with 162 cases: NCRB data.
📌Toxic cough syrup sale banned in MP, Rajasthan after 6 children died due to kidney failure after its consumption.
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with soldiers in Bhuj, Gujarat.
📌North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma arrested in connection with death of Assamese singer Zubeen.
