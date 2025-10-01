Fresh Low-Pressure area to bring heavy rain in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that a low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal has become well-marked.

It is likely to intensify into a depression by the morning of October 2, the IMD predicted today.

Several parts in Odisha are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall activities under the influence of a fresh low-pressure system.

The system may bring heavy rainfall during Dussehra, with the possibility of continued heavy rain tomorrow and on October 2 and October 3.