Al Falah University founder sent to 13-day ED custody for alleged ₹415 crore fraud

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Al Falah University chairperson and founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to 13 days’ custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency has accused him of collecting over ₹415 crore by misleading students and parents with false claims about the university’s accreditation.

Siddiqui was arrested late Tuesday night after the ED conducted searches at locations linked to the Faridabad-based Al Falah group. The institution is also under scrutiny in connection with the November 10 blast near the Red Fort that killed 15 people. He was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan around 1 am, where the ED sought a 14-day remand. The court granted custody till December 1.

In its remand application, the ED said Siddiqui had strong financial resources and influence, and that his family’s presence in Gulf countries made him a possible flight risk. The agency claimed that he and the Al Falah charitable trust generated ₹415.10 crore in “proceeds of crime” by falsely claiming NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to attract students.

The ED told the court that past complaints show he has been involved in serious economic offences, and that releasing him at this stage could lead to absconding, moving assets, or interfering with the investigation.

The ED has relied on two FIRs filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which accuse the university of forging documents related to accreditation. According to the agency, the university used these fake credentials to admit students and collect large sums of money. It alleged that more than ₹400 crore collected as fees was diverted for Siddiqui’s personal use.

The agency also said Siddiqui had control over staff dealing with admissions, accounts, and IT systems, which could allow him to tamper with records. It added that many financial transactions are still unverified, with suspected benami accounts and hidden assets yet to be traced.

The ED noted that the Al Falah group has expanded rapidly since the 1990s, despite financial records that do not match the assets it has accumulated. Only a part of the suspected ₹415 crore has been traced so far.

Siddiqui’s lawyer argued that all allegations are false and based on fabricated FIRs. The court said the investigation is still at an early stage and that the accusations are serious, making ED custody necessary.

Siddiqui will remain in custody until December 1 as the ED continues to investigate alleged financial irregularities and accreditation fraud linked to the university.