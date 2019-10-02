Evening News Headline (October 02, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative from Saheed Nagar Police station & Capital Hospital today.

Senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das informs he will not fight Lok Sabha elections in future.

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to set up medical college in Talcher.

7 Prisoners released in Odisha on Gandhi Jayanti.

Mahatma Gandhi’s 1st Statue in Nepal was unveiled at the premises of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Bihar Floods: Orange alert issued in Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4.

Vidya Prabodhini High School, Goa formed a countenance of Gandhi at the school ground organised by FOB, Panaji today.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. He will visit the Sabarmati Ashram; to felicitate cleanliness workers today.

General body meeting of BCCI to be held at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on 23rd October.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates 70th TB Seal Campaign of the Tuberculosis Association of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi today.