Evening News Headline (October 02, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative from Saheed Nagar Police station & Capital Hospital today.
- Senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das informs he will not fight Lok Sabha elections in future.
- Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to set up medical college in Talcher.
- 7 Prisoners released in Odisha on Gandhi Jayanti.
- Mahatma Gandhi’s 1st Statue in Nepal was unveiled at the premises of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.
- Bihar Floods: Orange alert issued in Patna, Vaishali, Begusarai and Khagaria districts for October 3 and 4.
- Vidya Prabodhini High School, Goa formed a countenance of Gandhi at the school ground organised by FOB, Panaji today.
- Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. He will visit the Sabarmati Ashram; to felicitate cleanliness workers today.
- General body meeting of BCCI to be held at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on 23rd October.
- President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates 70th TB Seal Campaign of the Tuberculosis Association of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi today.
Comments are closed.