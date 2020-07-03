English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

100-Word Edit: A Morale Boosting Visit to Ladakh

By Sagar Satapathy
Modi Ladakh
106

It was a surprising visit that kept everyone in the dark. But, he has become synonymous with such surprises. The visit not only gives a strong message to China, but also came as a big morale booster for the forces facing a tough challenge from a hostile and unpredictable neighbour.

With Jawans welcoming Modi with ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans, it leaves little scope for any doubt that their morale reached an all-time high. Their wait was over.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: China does not respect “Personalized…

100-Word Edit: Bloody Faceoff in Galwan Valley in Ladakh

A clear message was given by PM Modi – “Treachery won’t be tolerated and Nation stands with the Army”.

Sagar Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!