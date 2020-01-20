English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Achyutananda Sahu wins Ram Nath Goenka Award for Reporting

By TNI Bureau
RNG Awards Achyutananda Sahu
TNI Bureau: Late Achyutananda Sahu (DD News Cameraman) wins the Ram Nath Goenka Award (RNGA) posthumously for reporting from conflict zone.

Achyutananda Sahu & 2 Cops were killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in October 2018. The attack took place in Dantewada’s Aranpur area ahead of assembly polls in the state.

Sahu and his team were travelling for election-related news coverage when they were trapped in the cross-fire. He hailed from Ghusarmunda village in Odisha’s Bolangir district.

TNI Bureau
