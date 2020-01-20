TNI looking for Social Media Savvy Reporters across Odisha

TNI Bureau: The News Insight, an English Fortnightly Newspaper, registered with RNI since May 2012, is looking for Young Reporters in all districts of Odisha who are passionate about social media.

We are basically looking for Freelancers, Reporters on non-political issues for our Print & Digital Operations who can be part of our Social Media Network in future.

Our Requirements:

Our Reporters should have Social Media profiles, especially Facebook and Twitter.

They should have a passion for Nature, Culture, Tourism, Heritage etc.

We need visuals, stories as well as photos from them on the above themes.

We also need information from them on social issues and human interest stories.

More focus will be given to Tribal Areas.