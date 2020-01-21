100-Word Edit: Tale of Two Parties from 1998-2020

BJP, world’s largest political party, got a new President yesterday when JP Nadda took over unopposed. Time and again, BJP has proved its democratic principles by handing over the reins to different people.

From 1998-2020, BJP got 10 Presidents, including Advani, Gadkari, Rajnath & Amit Shah. But, Congress failed to see beyond Nehru-Gandhi family. It’s Sonia Gandhi over the last 22 years, barring Rahul Gandhi’s two-year term.

While political dynasts exist in all parties, it makes the real difference how a party chooses its supreme leader. Anyone can become a President in BJP. But, same cannot be said for Congress.