A New Era Begins In Indian Test Cricket

With the departure of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, a new era has begun in Indian Test Cricket, with 25-year-old Shubman Gill taking the charge of Team India during the five-match Test Series against England, which will start on June 20 at Leeds. He will become the first Indian Cricketer since 1996 to make his captaincy debut at the age of 25. Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar had achieved this feat at 23 years and 169 days.

Gill will become the fifth youngest Captain of Team India after Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Ravi Shastri. Can Shubman Gill become the youngest Indian Captain to win a Test match overseas? He will certainly love to hold this record.