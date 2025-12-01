Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka Raises Concern Over Closure of 686 Government Schools in Undivided Koraput

TNI Bureau: Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka on Monday raised the issue of large-scale closure and merger of Government and Government-aided schools in undivided Koraput during the Winter Session of Parliament. The region covers the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

According to information shared in response to his Unstarred Question No. 90, the Ministry of Education confirmed that the Odisha government has closed or merged 686 schools—mostly satellite schools—over the last five years in these four tribal-dominated districts. These closures have affected 8,854 students, including SC/ST and girl children, who now have to travel longer distances across hilly and forested terrain to reach the nearest school.

Blocks with significant tribal populations such as Dasmantpur (46 schools closed), Lamtaput (35), Kalimela (27), Nandapur (22), Jharigaon (20), and Muniguda (13) were among those most affected.

Patra pointed out that the closures violate distance norms under the Right to Education Act, which require schools to be within 1 km for classes I–V, 3 km for VI–VIII, 5 km for secondary level, and 7–10 km for senior secondary. He said children in remote tribal areas are now forced to walk distances far beyond these limits.

He also highlighted that despite closures, undivided Koraput still has three one-teacher schools and three teacher vacancies, according to UDISE+ 2024–25 data. He warned that with 8.88 lakh students now depending on the remaining schools in the four districts, the burden on infrastructure and teachers has increased further.

Patra urged the state government and the Ministry of Education to review and reverse school closures in tribal and hilly regions, ensure compliance with RTE norms, fill teacher vacancies, and prepare a plan to improve school infrastructure. He also called for prioritising tribal education, including expanding Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

He said an entire generation of Adivasi children could be affected if the closures are not addressed.