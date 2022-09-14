8 out of 11 Congress MLAs in Goa join BJP

Sawant told a press conference alongside state BJP chief Sadanant Shet Tanavade that the BJP's strength in the 40-member Assembly has increased to 28 with the eight new entrants.

By Sree Mishra
TNI Bureau: On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that eight Congress MLAs had joined the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) unconditionally.

According to the Chief Minister, the 8 Congress MLAs, included former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat.

According to sources, the MLAs, who include Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, his wife Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes have reached the Goa Legislative Assembly to apparently submit their resignations. All eight Congress MLAs met Goa CM Pramod Sawant in the latter’s chamber.

