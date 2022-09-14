Odisha-Mo Parivar gives a new lease of life to Tribal Divyang Girl

TNI Bureau: Odisha-Mo Parivar, the leading social service organisation in the state, has extended helping hand to a Tribal Divyang girl in Keonjhar district to bring smile to her face.

Mansi Juang, the 19-year-old daughter of Arjun Juang, a tribal resident of Juang community of Khajuria village, Telkoi block, Keonjhar district was unable to perform her daily chores as her lumbar spine had a problem since birth.

Due to lack of money for treatment, the family could not take her to a private hospital.

The doctor advised her to go to Sum Hospital in Bhubaneswar for surgery.

The family sought the help of former MLA and State General Secretary of BJD Dhanurjay Sindhu. They requested the former MLA, a member of Odisha-Mo Parivar Helpdesk to provide assistance.

After getting information about this, immediate action was taken by Odisha-Mo Parivar. Health Adviser (Odisha-Mo Parivar) Dr. Satyajit Dash who discussed the matter with the hospital authorities and arranged Mansi’s surgery under Biju Swastya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

Mansi’s family requested Odisha Mo Parivar to supply blood to her as there was an urgent need for 8 units of O+ve blood during the surgery. Odisha Mo Parivar donated 3 units of blood and 5 more units of blood were collected with the help of Odisha Transport Federation.

The surgery was successful. A sophisticated plate was worn around his waist. All these processes were coordinated by Phillip Sethi, Odisha Mo Parivar Helpdesk Associate.

Odisha-Mo Parivar Helpdesk associates have been in regular touch with the hospital authorities and monitoring her health conditions.

After recovery, Mansi thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Odisha-Mo Parivar for extending a helping hand to her during such a critical situation.