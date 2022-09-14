1st in 86 yrs: Kangaroo kills 77-yrs old man in Australia
This was reported by Australian police on Tuesday claiming it the first fatal roo attack in 86 years.
TNI Bureau: In a shocking incident a pet kangaroo is suspected of killing a 77-year-old man who was it’s owner. This was reported by Australian police on Tuesday claiming it the first fatal roo attack in 86 years.
“It is believed the man had been attacked by the kangaroo earlier in the day,” a state police spokesman said.
Notably an ambulance crew raced to the scene, but the man died there.
