English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

6 more COVID-19 +VE cases Today; Odisha Tally 89

By TNI Bureau
169

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 6 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 89 in the State.

All the four Coronavirus cases detected today are from Jajpur district. They included Female (48), Female (70), Female (80), Male (21). All are family members of earlier positive cases returned from West Bengal.

With this, number of COVID-19 positive cases in Jajpur has gone up to 12.

Later, two more COVID-19 cases were recovered in Balasore, taking the number of cases in the district to 10. Both linked to the existing case.

Related Posts

60-hour Shutdown announced in Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur

Breaking News @ USA Corona Update – April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, another COVID-19 +VE patient recovered in Bhubaneswar, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 33.

District-wise #COVID19 +VE Cases in #Odisha :

👉 Total Cases – 89
👉 Khordha – 46 (24 active cases)
👉 Bhadrak – 11 (9 active cases)
👉 Balasore – 10 (10 active cases)
👉 Jajpur – 12 (11 active cases)
👉 Sundargarh – 3 (1 active case)
👉 Kendrapara – 2 (1 active case)
👉 Kalahandi – 2 (Both Recovered)
👉 Dhenkanal – 1 (Recovered)
👉 Puri – 1 (Recovered)
👉 Cuttack – 1 (Recovered)

👉 Active Cases – 55
👉 Recovered – 33
👉 Death – 1

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!