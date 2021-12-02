380 People returned to Odisha from Omicron ‘At Risk’ Countries

Insight Bureau: Around 380 passengers from Omicron ‘at risk’ countries have landed in Odisha after the World Health Organisation announced Omicron a ‘variant of concern’. While 228 persons returned to Odisha by November 28, 156 persons arrived on November 29.

The Odisha Government has stepped up efforts to trace and monitor all of them, as Omicron Covid Variant has become a matter of big concern now.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Two foreign returnees – one from Togo and the other from Sri Lanka who landed on Tuesday –tested negative. “From the Centre, we received a list of 380 people who returned to the State in the last few days. The list does not, however, have any information about the countries they travelled from and their local addresses,” said a senior health official.

The Odisha Government has now moved the Union Health Ministry seeking access to Air Suvidha portal with filtration facility so that they can get details of foreign returnees easily. “The only possibility is to get the travel history of a passenger from his/her self declaration form available in the portal. Once we get access, it will be easier for us to track the returnees,” the official sources said.