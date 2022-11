3-time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu will be Congress Candidate for Padampur Bypoll

TNI Bureau: Three-time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu will be the Congress candidate for Padampur Assembly Bypoll to be held on December 5.

Satya Bhusan Sahu had won from Padampur in 1980, 1985 and 2004. He lost in 2009 and 2019, but polled 49,847 and 32,787 votes respectively.

While BJP has already announced former MLA Pradip Purohit as its candidate for Padampur Bypoll, BJD is yet to finalise its candidate.