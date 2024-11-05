TNI Evening News Headlines – November 05, 2024

➡️Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb had written to the ISKCON to abstain from untimely Ratha Jatra celebration in Houston on November 9.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi orders RDC-level inquiry into the Mango kernel deaths in Kandhamal district.
➡️Government of India to organize 125th birth anniversary of Utkal Keshari Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab as a national celebration.
➡️Firing targeting the Nandan Kanan Express train was reported between Bhadrak and Baudapur sections.
➡️Husband is the prime accused in wife’s murder in Nandapur area of Koraput District.
➡️The Winter Session of Parliament will commence from November 25 and will continue till December 20, informed Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju.
➡️Supreme Court rules in favour of UP Madarsa Act, rejects Allahabad High Court’s judgment.
➡️Omar Abdullah Government to give Deputy Speaker Post of Assembly to BJP. Speaker will be from National Conference (NC).
➡️Jammu BJP proposed the name of MLA Narender Singh for the post of Deputy Speaker.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu releases three publications of the Supreme Court of India.
➡️NIA court issues bailable warrant against BJP leader leader Sadhvi Pragya Singh in 2008 Malegaon blasts case.
➡️Exchange of fire underway between security forces and terrorists in the Ketsun forest area of Bandipora.
➡️India formally sent a ‘Letter of Intent’ to the Future Host Commission of International Olympic Committee to host Olympics 2036.
➡️Cricket fraternity showers birthday wishes on India batter Virat Kohli.
➡️Mumbai Police identified the origin of the threat message received on the traffic police control is from Karnataka.
➡️Sensex jumps 694.39 points to settle at 79,476.63; Nifty surges 217.95 points to 24,213.30.
➡️Rupee settles flat at 84.11 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️US Election 2024: Voting in US Presidential elections underway.
