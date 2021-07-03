100-Word Edit: Why Jay Panda can’t be stopped for Long!

Since 2018, Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda has been on defensive. Following the fallout with Naveen Patnaik, things have been messy for him. But, he has not given up and keeps pushing hard.

Despite the loss in Lok Sabha elections to a political novice and hostile conditions in Odisha within and outside, Jay has been playing his cards strategically. Whether North East or Delhi, he has been at work silently.

Rajya Sabha seat? Ministerial berth? Politics is a game of uncertainty. But, it may not be possible to stop him for long. Jay Panda may achieve his real objective sooner or later.