Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: Baijayant vs Anubhav at 2, Mahadev Road, Delhi

By TNI Bureau
0 290

TNI Bureau: The ‘Battle of Patkura’ has reached 2, Mahadev Road in New Delhi, as BJD MP from Kendrapara, Anubhav Mohanty tweeted a photo outside the residence of former MP Baijayant Panda.

Anubhav wondered how Jay Panda continues to occupy the Govt bunglaow even though he ceased to be an MP 13 months ago. Taking a dig at Baijayant, Anubhav asked him not to preach ethics and morality in public life, accusing the latter’s security guards of stopping him.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Team India’s World Cup Dream Over

100-Word Edit: All Eyes on Baijayant Panda ahead of Patkura…

It’s believed that this issue would be raised in Patkura assembly polls, where Baijayant will lead the campaign for Bijoy Mohapatra.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

error: Content is protected !!