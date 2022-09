10 Dead, 15 Injured in Serial Stabbings in Canada

TNI Bureau: At least people died and 15 others were injured in a stabbing spree at Saskatchewan, Canada.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

These 25 people were stabbed at 13 locations in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, confirmed the police.

A massive manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.