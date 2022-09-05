Only Dhoni texted me when I left Test Captaincy: Kohli

TNI Bureau: Virat Kohli expressed his heartfelt respect to MS Dhoni after India’s loss to Pakistan at the Asia Cup on Sunday. These twos are often seen sharing their bromance on the limelight.

Speaking about the former India captain at the press conference following India’s latest defeat in the first game of the Super 4 stage, Kohli said Dhoni was the only teammate who reached out to him after announcing he was relinquishing India’s Test captaincy.

“When I left the Test captain, MS Dhoni was the only one out of all the cricketers I had played with before who texted me. Lots of people have my number but he was the only one who texted me we have of each other. There is no uncertainty from either side in our equation,” Kohli said.

These things are important. I live my life with honesty and these things are important to me.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“I just want to say that if I need to tell someone about their game, I reach out to them individually. Even if I have to reach out to him, I’ll do it personally,” he added.

Kohli responded when asked how he managed the tough phase off the pitch and who approached him during the phase.

Kohli scored a top-scoring 60-goal win in India’s 181/7 in the Asian Cup Super 4 game, which Pakistan chased away with a ball from time.

Notably, skipper Rohit Sharma was full of praise for Virat Kohli, who scored 60 balls from 44.