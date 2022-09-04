Asia Cup 2022 Super Four: Pakistan beat India

By Sagar Satapathy
Pakistan beat India Asia Cup Super Four
TNI Bureau: India’s Asia Cup 2022 campaign received a huge setback as they lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in a thriller in the opening match.

Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets in the penultimate ball while Sri Lanka had defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets yesterday.

Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Scores:

➡️ India 181/7 in 20 overs. Kohli 60, Rahul 28, Rohit 28. Shadab Khan 2/31.

➡️ Pakistan 182/5 in 19.5 overs. Rizwan 71, Nawaz 42.

➡️ Player of the Match – Mohammad Nawaz.

