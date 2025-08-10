Congress holds Massive Padayatra seeking Justice for Balanga Victim

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of Congress under the leadership of OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das held a massive Padayatra seeking justice for Balanga victim.

Hundreds of party workers and several heavy weight leaders attended the Padayatra that was held from Balanga to Nimapada with the aim to ensure justice for the 16-year-old girl.

Congress will continue the fight until security, respect and justice is ensured for the women and students of the state, said the OPCC president, who also paid floral tributes at the burial place of the victim.

It is to be noted here that the girl was allegedly set on fire in the Balanga area of Puri district on July 19. She was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar with 75% burn injuries. Later, was airlifted to AIIMS in Delhi but died on August 2.