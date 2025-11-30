Winter Session of Parliament to begin tomorrow; 13 bills on agenda

TNI Bureau: The Winter Session of Parliament will start tomorrow, with 13 bills listed for consideration. Among the key bills scheduled are the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, the Atomic Energy Bill, the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025.

In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill and the Health Security and National Security Cess Bill, 2025. The House will also take up discussion and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025–26.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier today, the government held an all-party meeting in New Delhi to prepare for the session and seek cooperation for the smooth functioning of both Houses. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, which saw participation from 50 leaders representing 36 political parties.

After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government has requested support from all parties to ensure productive proceedings. He added that the government is open to discussing any important issue raised in Parliament, as long as it follows the rules of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.