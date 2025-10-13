Watch: Two Killed After Small Plane Crashes on Massachusetts Highway

TNI Bureau: A small private aircraft crashed on Interstate 195 in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, early Monday morning, killing two people on board and injuring one person on the ground. The accident occurred amid rain and strong winds as a nor’easter moved through the region.

Videos shared by passing motorists showed smoke and flames rising from the crash site, with debris scattered across both sides of the highway. Authorities closed the affected stretch of Interstate 195 in both directions as emergency crews responded.

Massachusetts State Police said the plane, a Socata TBM-700, may have been trying to land at the nearby New Bedford Regional Airport when it went down. There was no flight plan or passenger information filed with the airport, officials added.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is also expected to assist once normal operations resume following the ongoing government shutdown.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The identities of the deceased have not been released pending notification of their families. The injured person on the ground was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the National Weather Service, winds in the area were between 48 and 64 kilometers per hour at the time of the crash.

🚨🇺🇸 FIERY PLANE CRASH SHUTS DOWN MASSACHUSETTS HIGHWAY IN NOR’EASTER A small plane crashed into the median of I-195 in Dartmouth this morning, erupting in flames amid powerful winds and heavy rain. All westbound lanes are closed at Exit 19, with eastbound delays expected for… pic.twitter.com/9Hh2IpVGUU — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 13, 2025



