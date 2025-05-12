Virat Kohli retires from Test Cricket

TNI Bureau: After Rohit Sharma’s retirement, former India Captain Virat Kohli on Monday officially announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Kohli made the announcement through Instagram post, thanking BCCI, teammates, and fans for their support.

The 36-year-old batting legend made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Over the span of 14 years, Virat represented India in 123 Test matches, scoring 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 half centuries at an average of 46.85.

Virat Kohli’s career-best Test score was 254* in the second Test of 2019 series against South Africa. Kohli led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 Test matches.

His last Test was the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia (Sydney).