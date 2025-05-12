TNI Morning News Headlines – May 12, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi calls youths to join civil defence organisations as volunteers.
➡️IMD issues heatwave warning for 13 Odisha districts (Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati. The condition will remain till May 15.
➡️PM Modi holds High-Level Security Meet with Service Chiefs ahead of DGMO-Level Talks. The DGMOs of India and Pakistan will hold talks at 12 noon today.
➡️Media briefing by Director General Military Operations of All Three Services – Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will be held today at 2:30 PM.
➡️Russia offers joint production of S500 system to India.
➡️Operation Sindoor: India neutralised 9 high-value terror launchpads across Pakistan and PoK. Several dreaded terrorists eliminated. 11 bases were attacked which led to destruction of 20% infrastructure of Pakistan’s airforce.
➡️India provided evidence with Satellite Images to show airstrikes on LeT HQs in Muridke & JeM HQs in Bhawalpur.
➡️Pakistan Army lost close to 35-40 of its personnel between May 7-10.
➡️Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Around 10 people died in a road mishap near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar Road.
➡️Baloch Liberation Army hits 51 locations in Pakistan, declares ‘new order’ in South Asia.
➡️Last night remained peaceful in Jammu & Kashmir: Indian Army.
➡️10 satellites working to ensure safety and security: ISRO Chief V Narayanan.
➡️Devotees take holy dip at Sangam on auspicious Vaishakh Purnima.
➡️India extends financial support to the Maldives through the rollover of the USD 50 million Treasury Bill.
➡️Sensex opened in green; currently trading at 81,738.48, up by 2284.01 points (2.87%).
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 on Richter Scale hit Tibet at 02.41 am (IST) today: NCS.
➡️USA announces Trade Deal with China; Details to be revealed today.
➡️Taliban bans chess in Afghanistan over religious concerns.
Comments are closed.