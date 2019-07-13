Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: Swachh Bharat campaign should not become a Publicity Stunt

By TNI Bureau
BJP Ministers Rajnath Singh, Anurag Thakur, Harsh Vardhan, Pratap Sarangi & others as well as Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini have drawn flak today for resorting to publicity stunt by cleaning the “cleaner places” inside Parliament premises as part of Swachh Bharat campaign.

Twitterati did not show any mercy to them asking the leaders to stop such “drama” and do some serious work to help the cause of Swachh Bharat. Photo-ops by the BJP leaders is not new, but this act drew severe criticism, thanks to yesteryear’s Bollywood Star & ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini who failed as an Actor today!

