Veteran actress Asha Parekh to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

TNI Bureau: Veteran actress Asha Parekh will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. This was informed by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur.

Asha Parekh is also a recipient of the Padma Shri, awarded to her by the Government of India in 1992 for her incredible contribution to Indian cinema.