The lackusture approach of officials and elected representatives across the state, has put the farmers on a back foot during the low-pressure rains. Despite the prior alert, nothing has been done to address the impending problems farmers in Coastal, North and South Odisha facing today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Damage to crops has become inevitable now. And, Government must address the issue with utmost priority so that it does not become distressing for the farmers.