Trump Offers Olive Branch; Modi Reciprocates

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have sought to ease tensions in bilateral ties with back-to-back positive exchanges on social media, signalling a renewed push toward concluding a trade deal.

On Wednesday, Modi said India and the US are “close friends and natural partners” and expressed confidence that ongoing negotiations would “unlock the limitless potential” of their partnership. “Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” he posted on X.

Hours earlier, Trump had written on Truth Social that India and the US are “continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers” between the two countries. “I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries,” he said.

This marks the second set of warm remarks between the two leaders in four days. On Saturday, Modi reciprocated Trump’s description of the bilateral relationship as “special,” after the US president told reporters he would “always be friends with Modi.”

The conciliatory tone comes after weeks of strain, triggered by Trump’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent, citing India’s continued imports of discounted Russian oil. New Delhi described the move as “unfair and unreasonable,” defending its energy purchases as driven by national interest.

Despite Trump’s outreach, senior US officials such as White House trade adviser Peter Navarro have continued to criticise India, accusing it of “profiteering” from Russian oil and warning that siding with Moscow and Beijing “won’t end well.” Trump, however, has not imposed penalties on China for its oil imports from Russia, even as he reduced tariffs on Chinese goods earlier this year.

Trade talks had stalled recently, but officials from both sides remain in contact. The negotiations are also linked to a possible visit by Trump to India for the Quad Summit later this year. For now, both leaders appear keen to restore momentum, with personal goodwill setting the stage for renewed engagement.