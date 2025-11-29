Tributes paid to Sambit Nanda on Birth Anniversary; Statue Unveiled

TNI Bureau: On the occasion of his 42nd Birth Anniversary, a statue of social worker Late Sambit Nanda was unveiled by his only daughter Samikhya Nanda (Reema) under the banner of Sambit Nanda Memorial Foundation Trust.

The program was organized by Tankadhar Barik, former Chairman of Gondia Block in Dhenkanal District. Sambit’s father Nabin Nanda was present at the occasion and paid rich tributes to his son, who left for his heavenly abode in 2021.

On this occasion, an eye treatment camp was organized in association with Kalinga Eye Hospital. In this camp, more than 200 people from the surrounding areas were examined and glasses were distributed among them.

Sambit was famous as young entrepreneur, political analyst and social worker, who died of lungs related ailments. Although he had tested negative for Covid-19 in RT-PCR on April 26, but suffered from serious lungs problems & pneumonia.

It is pertinent to mention here that former MLA of Gondia in Dhenkanal district, Nabin Nanda was left heartbroken when his 38-year-old son passed away of Covid in 2021. Later on National Girl Child Day, Nanda solemnised the re-marriage of his daughter-in-law. Sàmbît’s daughter is staying with Nabin Nanda.