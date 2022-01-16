Tribute to Tigress Collarwalli – Queen of Pench

Insight Bureau: She lived in the wild for 16 years before breathing her last. Tigress Collarwalli – The Queen of Pench in Madhya Pradesh, was immensely popular after creating a record by giving birth to 29 cubs.

Known as T 15 and Mataram, Collarwalli died following a prolonged illness in Pench Tiger Reserve in Chhindwara District.

Collarwalli was last spotted on January 14 near Bhura Dev Nullah. She was lying down with pain. The veterinary doctors were observing her health conditions.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Born in 2005 to T 7, known as Badimada and T 1, known as Charger, she gave birth to three cubs in 2008, but all of them died. She delivered 5 cubs in 2010 and continued to deliver more cubs over the years taking the number to 29.

She got the name ‘Collarwali’ from the tourists after she was spotted with radio collar tied around her neck in 2008.

She also helped in expansion of her legacy when her female cub, which was shifted to Panna Tiger Reserve, delivered five cubs and contributed to relocation project of the tigers.

Several Activists, Intellectuals and Environmentalists have condoled her death. Collarwali got a well-deserving funeral.