Toxic Delhi, Worried People

By Sharmistha Sahu: Pollution in Delhi has risen to dangerous levels. Doctors recommend that is not at all safe to go for morning as well evening walks. Health issues have skyrocketed especially for people already having respiratory problems.

The prime reason behind the intoxicating air of Delhi is stubble burning, coming from the farmlands in Haryana and Punjab. Also, the increasing number of vehicles on the roads of Delhi plays a major role.

Secondary particles generated by industries combined with road dust are considered far more lethal. The level peaked this Friday, 1st Nov, causing schools to shut down for the next week. So, masks should be on if you’re going out!