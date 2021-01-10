TNI Sunday News Headlines – January 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Covid-19 Negative Report won’t be mandatory for darshan at Puri Srimandir from January 21, 2021.

➡️ Out of 12,369 migratory bird samples, no sample reported positive for Avian Influenza: Odisha Government.

➡️ Odisha CM to visit Kalahandi on January 14 (Makar Sankranti); to announce/inaugurate various development projects.

➡️ Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Mumbai arrests man from Odisha in Narcotics Case.

➡️ Around 22,000 birds spotted at Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha.

➡️ One worker died after a portion of under-construction Biju Setu collapsed at Talpadar in Umarkote Division of Nabarangpur district today.

➡️ Odisha reports 260 Covid-19 cases including 151 quarantine and 109 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 331396 including 327290 recoveries & 2163 active cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reports 31 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack 24 cases.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 9 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 4 quarantine, 5 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31741 in the Capital City.

➡️ Odisha records 269 Covid-19 recoveries today. Total recovered cases of the State now stand at 327803.

➡️ Covid19 vaccination will be conducted at 160 centres across Odisha including Government, private hospitals, Community health centers & Primary health cares.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India News

➡️ GoAir sacks senior pilot for his objectionable Tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

➡️ India reports 18,645 new COVID-19 cases, 19,299 discharges, and 201 deaths in last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,04,50,284 including 2,23,335 active cases, 1,00,75,950 cured cases & 1,50,999 deaths.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 9th January is 18,10,96,622 including 8,43,307 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ World Health Organisation’s colour-coded map separates J&K and Ladakh from India by showing them in different colour from the rest of India.

➡️ Human body parts retrieved from Indonesian plane crash site. Indonesia Locates Two Black Boxes of Crashed Plane.

➡️ DRDO develops multiple products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in deployment against China.

➡️ Ministry of Education issues Guidelines for identification, admissions of Migrant Children.

➡️ ICC condemns incident of racism during in Sydney Test, seeks report from Cricket Australia.

➡️ Jay Shah to represent BCCI in ICC Board.

➡️ Sonu Sood approaches Bombay High Court, challenging Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notice over illegal construction.