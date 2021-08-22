TNI Sunday News Headlines – August 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 237 more COVID positive cases & 183 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 160 local contact cases and 77 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1078 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 985302.

➡️ Lord Jagannath Temple to reopen for all devotees from tomorrow.

➡️ Pentagon bar and Nasha bar sealed in Laxmisagar area of Bhubaneswar for gambling during weekend shutdown.

➡️ ATM cash van hijack in Ganjam district: Driver of the Vehicle Mastermind of loot Rs 24 lakh.

➡️ IMD predicts Heavy Rain in several Districts in Odisha between August 25-27.

➡️ Tech engineer Chandan Akash Mohanty and Bijayananda Choudhury alias Swami Bijayanandaji Maharaj, a self-proclaimed godman arrested for duping man of Rs 3 Cr posing as OTDC Official.

India News

➡️ India brings back close to 400 people in three flights from Kabul including Afghan lawmakers Anarkali Honaryar and Narender Singh Khalsa.

➡️ The University Grants Commission (UGC) allows varsities to teach online, distance.

➡️ Americans ‘beaten up’ by Taliban on way to Kabul airport.

➡️ Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) seeks Licence from RBI to set up Rs 6,000-Cr NARCL.

➡️ Karnataka: Former Olympian footballer & a FIFA international referee Syed Shahid Hakim passes away. He was 82.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to former UP CM Kalyan Singh at the latter’s residence in Lucknow.

➡️ Rajasthan Government announces two-day state mourning on demise of former state governor Kalyan Singh.

➡️ Goa Government extends COVID-induced curfew till August 30.

➡️ ‘KGF Chapter 2’ finalises release date to April 14, 2022.

➡️ Petrol, diesel prices cut by 20 paise in Delhi today.

World News

➡️ Islamabad worried as over 4000 anti-Pak militants released by Taliban enter Pakistan.

➡️ India decides to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees against polio for free as preventive measure against wild polio virus.

➡️ Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar in Kabul for government talks.

➡️ UAE decides to offer tourist visas to Indians.

➡️ Taliban carry out door-to-door search, kill opponents.

➡️ Afghan Pop Star Aryana Sayeed flees from Kabul after Taliban takes over, says ‘Well & Alive’.