TNI Sunday News Headlines – August 22, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 237 more COVID positive cases & 183 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 160 local contact cases and 77 quarantine cases.
➡️ 1078 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 985302.
➡️ Lord Jagannath Temple to reopen for all devotees from tomorrow.
➡️ Pentagon bar and Nasha bar sealed in Laxmisagar area of Bhubaneswar for gambling during weekend shutdown.
➡️ ATM cash van hijack in Ganjam district: Driver of the Vehicle Mastermind of loot Rs 24 lakh.
➡️ IMD predicts Heavy Rain in several Districts in Odisha between August 25-27.
➡️ Tech engineer Chandan Akash Mohanty and Bijayananda Choudhury alias Swami Bijayanandaji Maharaj, a self-proclaimed godman arrested for duping man of Rs 3 Cr posing as OTDC Official.
India News
➡️ India brings back close to 400 people in three flights from Kabul including Afghan lawmakers Anarkali Honaryar and Narender Singh Khalsa.
➡️ The University Grants Commission (UGC) allows varsities to teach online, distance.
➡️ Americans ‘beaten up’ by Taliban on way to Kabul airport.
➡️ Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) seeks Licence from RBI to set up Rs 6,000-Cr NARCL.
➡️ Karnataka: Former Olympian footballer & a FIFA international referee Syed Shahid Hakim passes away. He was 82.
➡️ Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to former UP CM Kalyan Singh at the latter’s residence in Lucknow.
➡️ Rajasthan Government announces two-day state mourning on demise of former state governor Kalyan Singh.
➡️ Goa Government extends COVID-induced curfew till August 30.
➡️ ‘KGF Chapter 2’ finalises release date to April 14, 2022.
➡️ Petrol, diesel prices cut by 20 paise in Delhi today.
World News
➡️ Islamabad worried as over 4000 anti-Pak militants released by Taliban enter Pakistan.
➡️ India decides to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees against polio for free as preventive measure against wild polio virus.
➡️ Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar in Kabul for government talks.
➡️ UAE decides to offer tourist visas to Indians.
➡️ Taliban carry out door-to-door search, kill opponents.
➡️ Afghan Pop Star Aryana Sayeed flees from Kabul after Taliban takes over, says ‘Well & Alive’.
