TNI News Headlines – October 18, 2022

🔹Another 100 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325873.
🔹Odisha Government cancels leave of its employees ahead of Cyclone Sitrang.
🔹AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Doctor arrested for duping girl.
🔹Kedarnath helicopter crash: Death toll rises to 7; DGCA begins probe into the incident.
🔹Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chairs meeting regarding the current situation due to the new sub-variants of Omicron & COVID-19 situation in the country.
🔹Delhi High Court dismisses Umar Khalid’s bail plea in 2020 riots case.
🔹India beat Australia 3-2 in BWF World Junior Mixed Team event.
🔹Roger Binny appointed new BCCI President; replaces Sourav Ganguly.
🔹The BCCI General Body approves Women’s IPL for 2023 curing annual meeting.
🔹Ukraine says 108 women freed in first all-female prisoner swap with Russia.
