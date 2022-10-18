TNI News Headlines – October 18, 2022

🔹 Another 100 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325873.

🔹 Odisha Government cancels leave of its e mployees ahead of Cyclone Sitrang.

🔹 AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Doctor arrested for duping girl.

🔹 Kedarnath helicopter crash: Death toll rises to 7; DGCA begins probe into the incident.

🔹 Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya chairs meeting regarding the current situation due to the new sub-variants of Omicron & COVID-19 situation in the country.

🔹 Delhi High Court dismisses Umar Khalid’s bail plea in 2020 riots case.

🔹 India beat Australia 3-2 in BWF World Junior Mixed Team event.

🔹 Roger Binny appointed new BCCI President; replaces Sourav Ganguly.

🔹 The BCCI General Body approves Women’s IPL for 2023 curing annual meeting.