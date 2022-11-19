TNI News Headlines – November 19, 2022

🔹Odisha Government repeals all Covid-19 restrictions with decline of Covid cases.
🔹BJD & BJP release Star Campaigner List for Padampur Bypoll; Congress again excludes name of Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim.
🔹34 Asst Horticulture Officers today joined Odisha Government in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment.
🔹Former IAS officer Arun Goel appointed as Election Commissioner.
🔹A Special Court in Delhi issues notice to ED on jailed Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain’s legal team’s plea that the “CCTV video” was leaked despite their undertaking in the court. Matter to be heard on November 21.
🔹Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passes away due to cardiac arrest. She was 78.
🔹Manika Batra creates history by becoming the first ever Indian female paddler to win a medal at Asian Cup Table Tennis Tennis tournament.
🔹Dhanraj Nathwani unanimously elected as President of Gujarat Cricket Association.
🔹UK PM Rishi Sunak meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
🔹Explosion in Russia’s Sakhalin Island claims nine lives.
