TNI Morning News Headlines – September 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 805 COVID-19 cases on Sunday including 467 quarantine and 338 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 346 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (98).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 7 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (1), Kendrapara (1), Khordha (1), Nabarangpur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,047.

➡️ As many as 72,412 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Cyclonic circulation lies over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and another cyclonic circulation lies over East-central Bay of Bengal. Low Pressure likely around September 6. IMD issues thunderstorm with lightning activity in the next 24 hours in Odisha.

➡️ Silver cladding work of 7 out of 8 doors of Puri Lord Jagannath temple completed.

India News

➡️ India reports 42,766 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hrs.

➡️ Recovery Rate currently stands at 97.42%.

➡️ Over 66.89 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs so far, with more than 1.56 crore doses in the pipeline. More than 4.37Cr vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ Kerala recorded 29,682 cases and 131 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Nipah virus case detected in Kerala’s Kozhikode; 12-year-old boy dies.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: India’s Manoj Sarkar wins bronze in men’s singles (SL3) badminton event.

➡️ Krishna Nagar wins Gold in Men’s Singles SH6 Class at Tokyo Paralympics.

➡️ Paralympics: India’s Noida DM Suhas L. Yathiraj bags silver in SL4 badminton.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 220 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.56 Million.

➡️ US President, First Lady to travel all three sites of 9/11 terror attacks to honor and memorialize the lives lost 20 years ago.

➡️ About 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan’s Panjshir, claim resistance forces.

➡️ US, India okay to cede Kabul to China-Pakistan if terrorism is canned.

➡️ Taliban again postpone Afghan Government formation announcement.