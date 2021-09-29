TNI Morning News Headlines – September 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 565 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 328 quarantine and 237 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 256 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (61).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Bhadrak (1), Jagatsinghapur (1), Puri (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,192.

➡️ As many as 58,635 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Remnant Of Cyclone Gulab: Depression likely over Arabian Sea in next 24 hours. Heavy Rain to lash Bhubaneswar, Cuttack; Yellow warning in 4 districts of Odisha – Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar & Bhadrak today.

➡️ Odisha woman who was an eight-month pregnant woman in Chennai died after consuming pills to abort the foetus.

➡️ Pipili By-election: Polling officials sispersed to Booths with EVMs.

India News

➡️ India reports 18,870 new COVID-19 cases, 28,178 recoveries and 378 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 2,82,520, 3,29,86,180 cured cases & 4,47,751 deaths. Total cases stands at 3,37,16,451.

➡️ India has administered 87,66,63,490 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 54,13,332 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ More than 84.70 crore vaccine doses provided to States & UTs so far, and over 42.83 lakh doses (42,83,200) are in the pipeline. Over 4.75 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States & UTs.

➡️ Kerala reports 11,196 cases and 149 deaths yesterday.

➡️ A total of 56,74,50,185 samples tested up to September 28, of which 15,04,713 were tested on September 28: ICMR.

➡️ Rahul Gandhi to visit Kozhikode and Malappuram, today.

➡️ UP Businessman Manish Kumar Gupta Dies In Police Raid At Gorakhpur Hotel, 6 Cops Suspended.

➡️ 60 students of Bengaluru boarding test positive for Covid-19, school shut.

➡️ Yogi Adityanath to be UP CM face in 2022 assembly poll: UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 232.7 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.76 Million.

➡️ India’s priority is permanent UNSC seat: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at 76th UNGA on the International Day for The Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

➡️ North Korea tested Hypersonic Missile.

➡️ US bars Plane from Kabul with Americans from landing: Flight Organisers.

➡️ Top US military officials advised keeping troops in Afghanistan, warned Biden against withdrawal.