TNI Morning News Headlines – September 27, 2025

📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Jharsuguda Airport; will attend the mega ‘Namo Yuva Samabesh’.
📌Special OTET exam begins; over 75,000 primary teachers appear mandatory test.
📌DA hike announced for Odisha Government PSU employees will be applied from January 2025.
📌Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express departure delayed by over 2 hours today, will depart at 5:00 pm instead of its usual time 2:40 pm from Bhubaneswar today: ECoR.
📌Ladakh: Prohibitions under Section 163 continue to be imposed in Leh following the violence on September 24.
📌Security tightened in Leh, Ladakh after activist Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest.
📌NIA attaches immovable properties of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror operative in Kashmir.
📌Staff Selection Commission successfully conducts Tier-1 of Combined Graduate Level Examination exam.
📌LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has embarked on a visit to four South American countries.
📌India beat Sri Lanka via Super Over in inconsequential Asia Cup Super 4 tie.
📌Foreign Ministers of G4 countries (India, Brazil, Germany and Japan) discuss United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms.
📌Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay at UNGA says, a reformed UN Security Council must include deserving nations such as India and Japan.
