TNI Morning News Headlines – September 25, 2024

➡️Odisha Government announces financial assistance for flood-hit people of the Balasore district.
➡️Odisha Government approves 31 projects worth Rs 4,954.26 crore in various sectors, likely generate employment for 24,162 people.
➡️A minor girl allegedly gang raped by 5 persons at a restaurant near Raghunathpali police station in Rourkela.
➡️Bharatpur case: Crime Branch intensifies investigation; Indian Army Major and his fiancée reach Bharatpur police station.
➡️Low pressure to trigger heavy rainfall in Odisha for next few days, yellow warning issued for 10 districts.
➡️Nabarangpur Police arrested Alekh Majhi and Paramanand Disari for the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Tentulikhunti.
➡️A high-level delegation of senior diplomats from 15 countries including US, Norway, Singapore arrive in J&K to witness festival of democracy during the ongoing Assembly elections.
➡️J&K Assembly elections: 26 constituencies across six districts of the UT are voting today. 10.22% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in the second phase of J&K Assembly elections.
➡️Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.57 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex drops 171 points to 84,743.04 in early trade; Nifty declines 48.7 points to 25,891.70
➡️China conducts intercontinental ballistic missile test launch to high seas in Pacific Ocean.
➡️US woman becomes first person to end life using ‘suicide pod,’ several arrested for inducement and abetting suicide.
➡️Hezbollah announces death of Commander in Israeli Strike in Lebanon.
➡️Sri Lanka’s newly-elected President dissolves Parliament, calls snap polls on November 14.
