TNI Morning News Headlines – September 13, 2024

➡️Odisha Police reviews security arrangements over PM Modi’s visit to the State on September 17.
➡️Bird Flu Scare: Puri district administration has imposed a 3-month ban on poultry farming in Pipili, Delang, Nimapara and Satyabadi areas.
➡️A low-pressure area is most likely to intensify into a depression over coastal West Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. Most parts of Odisha will experience light to moderate rain till September 15.
➡️Supreme Court grants bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on subject to bail bonds of Rs 10 lakhs.
➡️India jumps to Tier 1 in Global Cybersecurity Index 2024.
➡️Manipur Government lifts broadband internet ban in five valley districts.
➡️West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said he will not share any public platform with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
➡️Over 48,000 Ganesh, Gauri idols immersed in Mumbai on 6th day of festival.
➡️NIA raids places in Punjab over 2023 grenade attack by pro-Khalistani supporters at Indian High Commission building in Canada.
➡️Sensex declines 200.03 points to 82,762.68 in early trade; Nifty drops 67.5 points to 25,321.40.
➡️Rupee rises 4 paise to 83.92 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Twenty-two-time grand slam singles champion Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup.
