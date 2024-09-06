TNI Morning News Headlines – September 06, 2024

➡️Santosh Kumar Kar, a teacher from Kalahandi district and Dwiti Chandra Sahu, a teacher from Rayagada district, were felicitated with the National Teachers Awards-2024.
➡️CM Kisan Yojana will be launched in Odisha on September 8 on the occasion of Nuakhai.
➡️Ravenshaw University row: BJD MLA Byomakesh Ray, 2 others booked for their alleged role in group clash.
➡️Odisha Government warns against corrupt practices in supply of forms.
➡️RG Kar scam: Suprem Court to hear today Sandip Ghosh’s plea against CBI probe. ED raids four places including Sandip Ghosh’s residence.
➡️Woman raped on road in Ujjain, disturbing video surfaces on social media.
➡️SC grants bail to Bhushan Steel’s former promoter Neeraj Singal in money laundering case.
➡️Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury is stable. He is undergoing treatment for a severe lung infection.
➡️Fresh bomb attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, no injuries.
➡️Sensex declines 233.98 points to 81,967.18 in early trade; Nifty drops 60 points to 25,085.10.
➡️Rupee gains 1 paisa to 83.96 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Yunus calls for resolving issues over Teesta water-sharing treaty with India.
