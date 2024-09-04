TNI Morning News Headlines – September 04, 2024

➡️Odisha youth Jahir Khan from Bhadrak identified as the mastermind in the fake currency printing racket busted at a madrasa in Prayagraj: UP Police.
➡️Kandhamal boy Varun Bisoyi from Daringbadi played a significant role as a foley artist in ‘Stree 2’.
➡️Third-year B. Tech student from New Delhi studying at Bhubaneswar IIT died by suicide by jumping off hostel building.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes from Brunei as he departs for Singapore.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu delegates Delhi LG the power to form and appoint members to any authority, board, commission, or statutory body under laws enacted by Parliament for Delhi.
➡️Chicago, US: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin exchanged MoUs with Eaton for a Rs 200 crore.
➡️Sensex tumbles 721.75 points to 81,833.69 in early trade; Nifty tanks 196.05 points to 25,083.80.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.96 against the US dollar in early trade.
➡️India’s Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar win silver and bronze respectively in men’s javelin throw F46 category at Paris Paralympics.
➡️India’s Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu win silver and bronze respectively in men’s high jump T63 category at Paris Paralympics.
➡️India achieves best-ever medal haul at Paralympics; surpasses Tokyo 2020 (19) medal haul to reach 20 at Paris 2024 and still counting.
➡️Salil Kapoor, a former president of Atlas Cycles, died by suicide; leaves suicide note.
➡️At least 51 killed, over 200 injured in Russian missile attack on Ukraine military institute.
