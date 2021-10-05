TNI Morning News Headlines – October 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 453 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 265 quarantine and 188 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 201 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (59).

➡️ Odisha reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Ganjam (2) & Khordha (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,223.

➡️ As many as 58,223 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Maa Biraja Ratha Jatra will be held sans devotees in Jajpur.

➡️ Sambalpur drowning: Body of man & his son fished out yesterday; daughter still missing.

➡️ Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)-2021 Web-based Counselling process begins from today.

India News

➡️ India reports 18,346 new COVID-19 cases (lowest in 209 days), 29,639 recoveries and 263 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 2,52,902. Total recoveries stands at 3,31,50,886, death toll rises to 4,49,260.

➡️ India has administered 90,51,75,348 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today.

➡️ 91,54,65,826 samples tested up to 4th October, 72,51,419 in last 24 hours: ICMR.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 4th October is 57,53,94,042 including 11,41,642 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala reports 8,850 cases, 149 deaths yesterday.

➡️ ICMR’s drone-based vaccine delivery model i-Drone launched. First Make In India i-Drone has a capacity of 900 vaccine doses.

➡️ Gandhinagar Election Results: BJP wins 5 seats, Congress 1 so far.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 0808 hours, 276 km north-northwest of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh.

➡️ Rupee slumps 32 paise to 74.63 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex drops 92.73 pts to 59,206.59 in opening session; Nifty slips 20.40 pts to 17,670.85.

➡️ Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in their IPL match in Dubai.

➡️ Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; Rs 102.64/ltr (up Rs 0.25) & Rs 91.07/ltr (up Rs 0.30) in Delhi; Rs 108.67 (up Rs 0.24) & Rs 98.80/ltr (up Rs 0.32) in Mumbai, Petrol at Rs 103.36/ltr (Rs0.29) & diesel at Rs 94.17/ltr (up Rs0.30) in Kolkata, Petrol at Rs 100.23/ltr (up Rs 0.22) and diesel at Rs 95.59/ltr (up Rs 0.22) in Chennai.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 235.3 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.80 Million.

➡️ Downdetector Internet monitoring site says Facebook outage biggest in history.

➡️ Vaccinated Indians not covered under UK’s “Simplified” Travel Rules.

➡️ Russia test-fires hypersonic ‘Tsirkon’ missile for first time.