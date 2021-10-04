TNI Morning News Headlines – October 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 407 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 238 quarantine and 169 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 167 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (63).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 5 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Cuttack (1), Ganjam (1), Jajpur (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,220.

➡️ As many as 64,419 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Ganja worth over Rs 2.5 Crore seized by Odisha Police in separate places.

India News

➡️ India reports 20,799 new COVID-19 cases, 26,718 recoveries and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 2,64,458. Total recoveries stands at 3,31,21,247, death toll rises to 4,48,997.

➡️ India has administered 90,51,75,348 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today.

➡️ 90,79,32,861 samples tested up to 3rd October: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala reports 13,217 cases yesterday.

➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri Violence death toll rises to 9.

➡️ Farmers lodge complaint against Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra Teni in Tikunia, Lakhimpur Kheri over Lakhimpur incident.

➡️ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav arrested, opposition leaders under house over bid to visit kin of deceased of Lakhimpur incident.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Govt writes to Punjab chief secretary, urging not to let anyone from the state go to Lakhimpur Kheri where Section 144 of CrPC was imposed.

➡️ NCB recovered drugs from Aryan Khan’s lens case. SRK’s son, Aryan, in Court today after Arrest in Drugs-On-Cruise Case.

➡️ Rupee slips 5 paise to 74.17 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex surges 340.95 pts to 59,106.53 in opening session; Nifty jumps 98.40 pts to 17,630.45.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 234.2 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.79 Million.

➡️ US raises concerns after China flies 100 warplanes over Taiwan in 3 days.

➡️ 5 killed in Kabul mosque blast after Taliban hold victory rally.

➡️ Pakistan set to resume talks with IMF next week to revive $6 billion loan package.

➡️ 5 Pakistani soldiers killed in ‘terror attack’ in Waziristan near Afghan border.

➡️ Bangladesh arrests five over the killing of Rohingya activist.